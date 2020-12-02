HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf called on a state planning board on Wednesday to come up with recommendations to reduce the damage caused by flooding exacerbated by extreme weather caused by climate change.
“The dangers brought on by climate change are affecting Pennsylvania communities right now, endangering both lives and livelihoods. These types of storms often fail to reach the thresholds for federal disaster aid, which leave municipalities and the state struggling to cover millions of dollars in recovery costs,” Wolf said.
“We need to take immediate steps to mitigate those dangers and protect Pennsylvanians, especially as so many are already struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Wolf is calling on the state planning board to come up with recommendations for communities to use in planning, zoning and stormwater management to reduce the severity of flooding. Part of the problem is that climate change is contributing to weather patterns that result in short but intense rain that leads to flash flooding, Wolf said.
In addition, stormwater sewer systems are being used that aren’t equipped to handle the strain, he said.
State Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Philadelphia, said that Pennsylvania is “woefully behind” in its efforts to prepare to try to limit the damage caused by flooding and other extreme weather linked to climate change.
Williams began to push Wolf to act after flooding in Eastwick in Philadelphia and in nearby Delaware County in August.
Wolf noted though that the state has been hit by a series of flooding events at communities all over the state, including rural and urban areas.
In most cases, the damage isn’t widespread enough to get a federal disaster declaration.
In 2018, 5,000 homes were damaged in flooding events in Pennsylvania that caused a combined $63 million in damages to public infrastructure but none of those events, on its own, was enough to get a federal disaster declaration, Wolf said.
“We cannot depend on federal aid as a reliable source of funding to recover from disasters since the thresholds to qualify for assistance increase every year,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield.
“Federal data shows that every dollar spent on mitigation saves on average, six dollars in recovery, so mitigation not only saves lives and property, but it’s also the fiscally smart thing to do.”
Pennsylvania has seen a 10% increase in average yearly precipitation over the past century, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
By 2050, the average yearly precipitation is projected to increase by another 8%.
For many parts of the commonwealth, 2018 was the wettest year on record, Wolf said.
