Preschool early intervention programs in the state are getting a funding boost of about $3 million to alleviate COVID-19 related costs, according to a release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
This money will help programs throughout the state, such as those offered by the Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8, which serves school districts in Cambria and the surrounding counties.
It “will go a long way” in helping children, Wolf said in the release.
“These services are provided at no cost to families and this administration will continue to ensure that funding is provided for the programs,” he added.
The funding can be used for more than just personal protective equipment and sanitization supplies.
Additional staff to “support COVID-19 mitigation and training on health and safety practices” may also be procured.
Preschool early intervention programs in Pennsylvania are available for children between the ages of 3 and 5 years old with developmental delays and disabilities.
There are more than 13,000 children enrolled in these services throughout the state.
Wolf was able to make this funding available because of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which authorized governors to determine educational use of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds.
Visit www.education.pa.gov for more information.
