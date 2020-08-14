HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf isn’t backing away from his call to cancel fall sports, but he and his staff are making it clear that he’s leaving the ultimate decision up to local school officials.
Wolf said he stands by his “strong recommendation” that sports be canceled. But he added that over the summer, he’d also recommended that people avoid going to the beach.
Officials at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association said after a Friday meeting with Wolf advisers, that the governor’s staff “repeatedly indicated” that the decision about allowing sports to proceed should be made locally.
While the administration is insisting that the decision about whether to hold sports should be made locally, the governor’s refusal to extend more liability protection to schools as they reopen has local school district officials reluctant to directly defy his recommendation, said Melissa Mertz, associate executive director of the PIAA.
“If they could get liability protection, I don’t think we’d be having this conversation,” Mertz said.
In addition, both the Department of Education and the Department of Health issued guidance supporting Wolf’s recommendation, she said.
“It puts schools in a really tough situation,” Mertz said.
“We are always willing to have conversations,” said Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for the governor. “That said, the governor made his recommendation, not an order or mandate, for schools to postpone the fall sports schedule. The administration left the decision to the local schools and the PIAA.”
Even so, despite the governor’s repeated assertions that he’s not ordering schools to abide by his recommendation, PIAA officials said they think “the recommendation has been perceived as a mandate by member schools.”
In a statement after meeting with Wolf’s staff, the PIAA criticized the governor’s move to call for holding off on sports without supporting the recommendation with “Pennsylvania sports specific data.”
The PIAA officials said that during the meeting they discussed “many different scenarios, including schools health and sports safety strategies, local liability protection and options for moving ahead with fall sports.
“We will continue to be advocates for athletic activities that promote the health, safety and emotional and mental well-being of student athletes,” PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said after the meeting.
Thursday, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said there isn’t data on coronavirus linked to youth sports in Pennsylvania because schools have been closed and the number of students involved in sports will increase dramatically when school resumes.
“Since this recommendation, the Big Ten, PAC 12 and Big East, have decided to postpone their fall seasons,” Kensinger said. “Athletes are in close contact, not just on the field but in locker rooms and in transit. The virus is not stopping, and spreads more easily when people are in close contact.”
The PIAA board is scheduled to meet next Friday to discuss whether to proceed with fall sports or not.
Mertz said that it’s too soon to know what the board will decide.
For now, the PIAA is still considering whether it can offer all fall sports, she said. If board members decide that it would be unwise to approve contact sports such as football, there would be consideration given to whether low-risk sports such as golf, tennis and cross country could be held in the fall even if football is moved to the spring, she said.
Moving sports to the spring creates new problems, not the least of which is that many high school students play multiple sports, which will become difficult if the seasons are scheduled too closely.
Lawmakers in the General Assembly have been sharply critical of the governor for calling for sports to be put off until January 2021.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland, the chairman of the Senate education committee, is among those who’ve called on the PIAA to OK sports, despite the governor’s position.
He said that youth sports have been taking place throughout the summer in Pennsylvania without being linked to widespread coronavirus outbreaks.
Langerholc said if local officials and parents are comfortable that scholastic sports will be safe, the state shouldn’t prevent the students from playing.
Wolf’s move to abruptly call for sports to be canceled came after students, coaches and schools had spent the summer preparing for sports.
“Every week, you don’t know what this administration is going to do,” he said.
