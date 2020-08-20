Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced a $20 million allotment Thursday to help state education agencies provide services to students with special needs and pushed for an extension to federal meal waivers for children.
The education funding is an addition to a growing list of allocations Wolf has made as schools inch closer to reopening.
It comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and the state department of education’s federally funded Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
“This funding will help schools as they put structures in place to help these students while we work to mitigate the spread of this pandemic,” Wolf said in a release.
Education agencies will be able to use this grant money to provide services to students with disabilities who may have experienced a loss in behavior and skills or lack of progress due to the spring closure, and create enhanced synchronous instruction to increase remote supports for those with complex needs.
Preschools will receive $5 million of this money to provide “compensatory educational services,” the release states.
Area school districts Berlin Brothersvalley, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Ferndale Area, Meyersdale Area, Northern Cambria and Portage Area will receive $5,000 or more; Shade-Central City, $3,116; Conemaugh Township Area, $6,340; Windber Area, $7,300; Central Cambria, $8,626; Westmont Hilltop, $9,537; Richland, $10,469; Conemaugh Valley, $10,579; North Star, $10,558; Somerset Area, $13,827; Greater Johnstown, $14,666; Forest Hills, $14,895; Penn Cambria, $16,915; and Ligonier Valley, $20,336.
Distribution was determined using a formula that calculated the number of students with complex special education needs at each school.
Grant recipients will receive direct communication from the state department of education with further instructions.
Additionally, Wolf’s administration has called on the federal government to extend the meal waivers that are set to expire at the end of August.
To date, the waivers have provided around 24 million meals to Pennsylvania children.
“Earlier this week my counterparts and I urged USDA Secretary (Sonny) Perdue to take action to allow Pennsylvania to continue feeding our school children as we have from the start of the pandemic through this summer,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a release.
To mend this situation, the administration is asking for adjustments to the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO).
With these changes, the programs would be able to continue feeding children through the school year and when they aren’t physically in school and expand the area eligibility for communities that don’t meet the 50% free or reduced-price threshold.
The proposal also asks that those serving meals through the SFSP and SSO be allowed to provide food through the Afterschool Meal and Snack Program and that the afterschool activity requirement be waived for that program.
As work on this issue continues, Pennsylvania families are encouraged to explore other options, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and National School Lunch and Breakfast programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.