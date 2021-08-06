Terry Butler was prying a radiator from a scrapyard minivan when United Airlines Flight 93 flew low – “too low” – over his head on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Now 20 years later, the sturdy, silver-haired man’s eyes still filled with tears when recalling the smoldering “mushroom cloud” that rose from where United 93 crashed down – and the earth trembling beneath his feet.