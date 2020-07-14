EBENSBURG – An alleged eyewitness to a 2017 Hornerstown murder gave his account of the shooting on Tuesday during the homicide trial of the accused gunman.
The defendant, 20-year-old Ethan Shane Williams, formerly of Chandler Avenue in Johnstown’s West End, is standing trial in Cambria County court on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and two firearms offenses. Police and prosecutors allege that he’s the person who shot and killed 18-year-old Tavion C. Williamson in a Hornerstown alley on Dec. 3, 2017.
Witness Deondre Triplin took the stand Tuesday and described the night of the shooting.
Triplin testified that he was hanging out in the basement at a house in Hornerstown where two of his friends lived along with two other teens identified as Marquise “Bam” Martin and Jashawn Gordon. A little later, Williams and Jaiel Anthony arrived. Then, a few minutes after that, Williamson showed up.
When Williamson walked in, “there was a gasp, and everybody’s mood changed,” Triplin said, adding that Williams “was staring at Tavion, like, ‘What are you doing here?’ ”
About 10 minutes later, by Triplin’s account, Williamson asked Triplin to go buy him a pack of “blunts” – that is, cigarillos – at 3 Reds Tavern on Horner Street. Triplin, Martin, Gordon, Anthony, Williams and Williamson all left the house and walked down Glitch Place toward the bar. The other members of the group waited in the alley while Triplin crossed the street to the bar, bought Funyuns snacks and cigarillos, returned to the alley and handed the white plastic bag to Williamson. The group then started back toward the friends’ house.
Triplin was walking in front of the group, scrolling through Facebook on his phone, when he heard a brief conversation behind him, he said. According to Triplin, Williams asked Williamson where he was from. Georgia, Williamson replied. Williams asked if it was nice there.
Then, Triplin said, he heard a gunshot and turned around.
“I seen Ethan holding a gun over BD Taye,” he said, referring to Williamson by his nickname. “I start to run, and I look back. I see Ethan standing over Tavion. He fires three more shots.”
Triplin ran out of the alley and back to his home in Dale Borough, where he told his mother what he’d seen, he said.
Funyuns, surveillance video
The next morning, Triplin testified, he saw Williams at school.
“He came in and sat down next to me and asked if I told anybody,” he said. “I said no, and he changed the subject.”
Triplin acknowledged that he’d given false information to Mark Britton of the Johnstown Police Department when the detective showed up at his school in February to question him. At that time, Tiplin claimed that he’d given the bag to Williamson and that the members of the group had gone their separate ways without incident. However, he said, he told the truth about the shooting in a videotaped statement given later that same day at the state police barracks in Ebensburg.
Triplin was red-eyed and spent much of his time on the witness stand rocking back and forth in his seat. He said that the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office has promised him a spot in witness protection and the dismissal of marijuana charge against him.
Britton testified on Tuesday that Funyuns found on Williamson’s body were the clue that led him to find a person of interest in the shooting. Before he joined the Johnstown Police Department, the detective explained, he had been a traveling snack foods salesman in the Johnstown area, and so he knew that bags of Funyuns the size of those carried by Williamson were only sold in bars and clubs.
With that in mind, he canvassed bars near the scene of the killing for relevant surveillance videos, and at 3 Reds Tavern he found that an interior camera had recorded a man buying Funyuns and cigarillos from a bartender a few minutes before the shooting. The items were placed in a white bag before the man left the bar.
Another surveillance video, recorded at a business across the street from 3 Reds Tavern, showed that person crossing Horner Street near its intersection with Glitch Place at 8:22 p.m., entering the bar empty-handed, exiting about 90 seconds later with a white bag in one hand and heading back across Horner Street toward Glitch Place, said Detective Sgt. Cory Adams, who also testified on Tuesday.
The man in that footage was identified as Triplin, who also testified that he was the person seen on Lamantia’s surveillance video running up Messenger Street past Greater Johnstown Middle School.
‘Couple different versions’
On cross-examination, defense attorney Randall H. McKinney, of Pittsburgh, focused on what he suggested were inconsistencies between Triplin’s testimony in court and the various statements he’d previously given police. He questioned Triplin on whether the witness saw Williamson fall before or after he heard the first gunshot and on whether or not he turned around before starting to run, among other details.
He asked Triplin whether he remembered telling Britton that Williamson had been involved in at least one previous murder or that Williams killed Williamson because Williams had been close to the victim of that previous murder. Triplin replied in the negative to both questions. In response to another question, Triplin said he did remember telling Britton that there had been two shooters in the alley that night, but did not remember why he said that.
“Would you agree with me that you told Detective Britton a couple different versions of the story about what happened that night?” McKinney asked.
Yes, Triplin replied.
The defense attorney asked whether Triplin knew that the initials “BD” in Williamson’s nickname stood for “Blood Disciple,” a reference to the name of a gang he’d been a member of in Georgia. Triplin did know that, he said.
McKinney also asked Triplin whether he remembered telling Britton that someone named “Ethan Kelly” had killed Williamson; on further questioning from Assistant District Attorney Kevin Persio, Triplin said that he didn’t know Williams’ last name then and that Williams had used the last name “Kelly” on his Facebook profile.
McKinney quizzed Britton about two other people who, at one point, were listed in police paperwork as suspects in Williamson’s death – Mizzon Unique Grandinetti and Lenoxx Newcomer. Britton said both Grandinetti and Newcomer were looked into in connection with Williamson’s death after a traffic stop in Ferndale; he also said that the pair had previously associated with Williams.
“We knew they used to hang together,” he said.
‘Extremely violent year’
According to The Tribune-Democrat’s archives, that traffic stop happened on Dec. 12, 2017. That was nine days after the Williamson shooting and six days after the killing in Hornerstown of 13-year-old Marquise Martin – whom Triplin identified as being present on the night of Williamson’s death. Police said at the time that Martin’s shooting was believed to be retaliation for Williamson. Nobody has been charged with killing Martin.
Four teenagers were riding in the stopped Ferndale SUV – Grandinetti, Newcomer, Gordon and Tyrus Martin, Marquise Martin’s brother. Ferndale police found three handguns in the group’s vehicle. One of the guns found in the vehicle was a .40-caliber, Britton said on Tuesday – the same caliber as the bullets that were used to kill Williamson.
Adams testified that 2017 was “an extremely violent year” in Johnstown, and members of the Johnstown Police Department responded to multiple shootings most weeks and averaged a homicide every five weeks, he said. By his account, most of those shootings were “retaliations” among members of three different gangs of teenagers – one on the west side of the city, one on the east and one in the middle.
McKinney asked Adams whether it was was it fair to say that the police department’s detectives were a little overwhelmed that year.
“Sure,” Adams replied.
McKinney then asked whether the detectives’ investigations were lacking, given those conditions.
“I wouldn’t say lacking,” Adams said. “I’d say lagging.”
Triplin’s mother, Amber Wilson, capped off Tuesday’s proceedings by testifying briefly about what her son told her on the night of the shooting and what he said during his statements to police in February.
Williams’ trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
‘I heard four gunshots’
Persio began his opening argument on Monday by listing all the evidence that he doesn’t have. The gun used by Williamson’s killer has not been found, and there are no fingerprints, DNA or any other pieces of forensic evidence linking Williams to the crime, he acknowledged.
Instead, Persio said, the prosecution’s case against Williams rests on “old-fashioned police work” – interviewing people with knowledge about the crime. The testimony of the witness who allegedly saw the shooting will incriminate Williams, said Persio, who told jurors that they “will be convinced that this witness was in the alley that night and that he saw what happened.”
McKinney countered in his own opening argument that the case against his client is based on nothing but innuendo, gossip and rumor and that the witnesses who named Williams as Williamson’s killer will be proven unreliable before the trial is over.
“The witnesses in this case, the evidence will show, contradict each other,” McKinney said.
Much of the testimony delivered on Monday dealt with technical details of the investigation into the killing, such as the timing of the 911 calls reporting the shooting and the placement of the gunshot wounds that killed Williamson.
Robbin Melnyk, Cambria County’s 911 director, testified that the first 911 call reporting the shooting, placed by neighbor Denise Williams, was answered by a dispatcher at 8:26 p.m. and 11 seconds.
“I heard four gunshots go boom-boom-boom-boom, and I grabbed my phone and called 911,” Denise Williams said in her own testimony.
Another neighbor, Christopher Martin, testified that he heard gunshots near his house, went outside and noticed a body lying in a nearby alley. Martin went to check on the person and discovered that he wasn’t breathing and had no pulse, he testified.
Was victim ‘blindsided’?
A crew from 7th Ward EMS arrived at the scene about four minutes after they were dispatched, according to Melissa Hillegas, one of the emergency medical technicians on that crew. She and her partner found Williamson’s body lying on the pavement on Glitch Place, a narrow alley that runs roughly east-west. He “was obviously beyond help at that point,” she said.
Asked to point out on a map of Hornerstown exactly where Williamson’s body was located, Hillegas and Martin both indicated the section of Glitch Place that runs from Pine Street to Sparrow Place. The alley was so narrow, Hillegas said, that she couldn’t fit the ambulance down it – she had to park on Pine Street and walk to the scene. There was a wooden fence on one side of the alley and a tall row of hedges on the other, according to pictures of the scene.
Other pictures shown to the jury show Williamson’s body lying face-up in the alley, dressed in a black jacket, a dark blue hoodie, jeans and blue sneakers. He had a large bag of Funyuns in his hand and a white plastic grocery bag containing another bag of Funyuns looped over his right arm; close-up shots showed half-chewed Funyuns in his open mouth and more of the onion-flavored rings scattered on the pavement around his body. There was a gunshot wound below his left eye.
“He appeared to have been blindsided,” Hillegas said.
Several members of the Johnstown Police Department who played minor roles in the investigation testified briefly. Officer Larry Woodard, the first officer at the scene of the shooting, said he kept bystanders back from Williamson’s body and made sure no evidence was disturbed or tampered with. Sgt. Michael Plunkard testified that his K-9 partner alerted on a section of fence near the shooting site; officers then found what looked like a bullet hole in the fence, he said.
Sgt. Greg Lamantia, who at the time was working as a school resource officer at Greater Johnstown Middle School, said he pulled surveillance video from one of the school’s cameras that showed a person running at 8:26 p.m. up Messenger Street past the school, a few hundred feet from the site of the shooting. That video was played for the jury.
Joseph Hribar, Cambria County chief deputy coroner, testified at length about evidence gathered from Williamson’s body at the scene of the shooting and during an autopsy the next day at ForensicDX in Windber. The official ruling by the coroner’s office was that Williamson died of massive blood loss caused by multiple gunshot wounds, Hribar said.
Prompted by autopsy photos, Persio asked Hribar dozens of questions about the locations of the entry and exit wounds on Williamson’s body and about Williamson’s tattoos – the initials “BD” in cursive on one arm, the nickname “Taye” on the other arm, a dollar sign on the chest and the word “MOB” on the left hand, with the “O” replaced by a bag of cash.
McKinney focused during several cross-examination opportunities on the lighting conditions and visibility at the shooting scene. He asked Hillegas what sources of light were present; she said that the Johnstown Fire Department set up generator-fueled portable spotlights and that she thought there was a streetlight at either end of the section of alleyway where the shooting happened. Later, he asked Hribar whether he had taken any pictures of the streetlights at the scene; Hribar replied that he hadn’t, that he could recall.
‘Wanted to start over’
The last witness called by the prosecution on Monday was Shakeya Salter, Williamson’s aunt, who lived in Hornerstown at the time of the killing, but has since moved to Gaithersburg, Maryland. She provided testimony about the last few months of her nephew’s life.
Salter said Williamson moved to Johnstown earlier in 2017 from Columbus, Georgia, a city on the Alabama-Georgia line with a metropolitan area of about half a million people. He had been getting in unspecified trouble there, she said, but added in response to a question from Persio that she didn’t know whether or not he was a member of a gang. He didn’t have support from his relatives in Georgia and was largely “raising himself,” she testified.
“He wanted to start over,” she said. “Columbus, Georgia, was too much for him.”
When Williamson got to Johnstown and moved in with Salter on Oak Street, she said, his grandmother wouldn’t send the paperwork she needed to enroll him in school, so he spent most of his time hanging out around the house or outside. She “called him all the time to see what he was doing, where he was at,” she said, but he spent much of his time at other relatives’ or friends’ homes.
On the day he died, he and Salter went next door at around 5 p.m. to attend a young cousin’s birthday party. Williamson spent about two hours at the party, playing with kids in the living room, before he left and went back to Salter’s home.
When Salter got home herself a few minutes later, she saw Williamson napping on a couch. His cellphone was ringing “off the hook,” she said, and eventually he woke up and went upstairs to answer it. Soon afterward, he came back downstairs, put on a jacket and went out the back door. That was at about 8 p.m., she thought.
About 20 minutes or so later, Salter said, another cousin who was at the house got a call that there had been some shooting nearby. Salter tried to call Williamson to make sure he was OK, but he didn’t answer. A few minutes later, the cousin got another phone call, and she learned that Williamson was the one who had been shot.
Later, she said, Detective Britton showed her a surveillance camera photo of a man that had been taken at 3 Reds Tavern, near the shooting scene. Britton asked her if she knew who that man was. She didn’t, she said, but she asked a relative who did know. She said on Monday that she couldn’t remember what that name was.
During cross-examination, McKinney asked Salter if she remembered telling Britton that Williamson had had “beef” with a group of boys from Johnstown about “territory” and that he had been shot at a couple months before he was killed. She did, she replied.
McKinney asked if she remembered telling Britton that “Ethan” had killed Williamson.
“That’s what the streets told me,” she replied.
Commented
