NEW CASTLE, Pa. – It was the worst day of Kathie Greenawalt’s life.
Staff Sgt. Edward Mills Jr. – Greenawalt’s son and a Pathfinder with the Army’s 101st Airborne Division – died May 26, 2011, along with five others with him when insurgents attacked their unit with an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.
Now, her heartache has returned in the wake of a U.S. troop withdrawal that has enabled the Taliban – a group her son gave his life to suppress – to regain control of the country.
“This has brought back many, many emotions,” she said Tuesday. “This has just set me back because this brings everything back. Our whole family has been affected by this.
“When I heard Kandahar had fallen, that hurt very badly because I know that’s where they all lost their lives.”
Mills, just 29, was on his third tour of duty in Afghanistan at the time of his death. As a Pathfinder, the 2000 Union High School graduate was one of a group of specialized soldiers who live by the motto “first in, last out.” They are inserted to set up and operate drop zones, pickup zones and helicopter landing sites. Mills, Greenawalt said, also worked to teach military skills to Afghan commandos.
“They weren’t over there to kill, kill, kill,” she said. “They were there to help the Afghanistan people. My son helped train the Afghan commandos.
“And he was fighting for America because of 9/11. That’s why he signed up. He joined the military because he didn’t want them to get power and strength and come back and attack us again.”
Just five weeks ago, President Joe Biden declared that there would be no repeat of the humiliating U.S. evacuation from Vietnam nearly a half century ago and “no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan.”
Greenawalt believes the president had no idea what he was talking about.
“Seeing what’s on TV, it breaks our hearts,” she said. “It makes us all feel very sad. I feel bad for the decision. I’m not for it. Leaving there, of course, we wanted to leave there; it was the way that he did it, and his comments. There’s no remorse for his decision and how he did it.
“He didn’t have a clue of what our military was doing over there, and he has no idea how we feel, and I don’t like it when people say that. The president said, ‘I was over there five times.’ No, no, no — absolutely not. I’m talking about the Pathfinders who were there. They’re first in and last out. They were right there, boots on the ground.”
Greenawalt leads her Facebook page with a photo that shows Mills speaking with a group of Afghan people.
“That picture tells it all,” she said. “They’re people, just like us, and the way this president has handled the situation is a disgrace. He doesn’t have a clue. None of them who are in charge of this pull-out do. They wanted out, and they didn’t care.”
She questions Biden’s claim that the Afghan army would not defend its own county.
“Those Afghan commandos, the president said they didn’t do their job,” she said. “Yes, they did. They fought. But the Taliban was just too much, and the United States was just, ‘We’re out of here.’
“These people depended on us.”
Greenawalt understands that the U.S. could not stay in Afghanistan forever, and a pullout had to come some day. But she blames Biden for initiating one without understanding the situation.
“Yes, we should have pulled out,” she said, “but we look like the weakest we’ve looked, militarily. It’s not fair to the military, it’s not fair to the guys who went over there and did their best and came back without limbs, they came back hurt, they came back maimed, they came back hurting from the inside out.
“And some of them, like my son, never came back.”
