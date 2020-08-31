Toward the end of her seven-year battle with ovarian cancer, Darcel Fahy finally found a beer she liked, family said.
It was a coffee milk stout brewed by California-based Stone Brewing, and she and her husband, Mike, a brewer for Whitehorse Brewery in Berlin until last year, planned to make their own before she passed in 2017.
When Mike Fahy decided to create one in her memory last year, the stout “With You Always” became a hit across the region, with its proceeds benefiting Magee Women’s Research Institute.
After pouring more than $19,000 in donations into the Pittsburgh institute in 2019, the beer is going to make its return – and not just across the area. In addition to Whitehorse, 10 other breweries and craft beer bars will carry it, according to Fahy and his now-wife Kaitlin, of Reels Corner.
“With You Always” – a name taken from a line of one of her favorite songs – is a reminder that she’ll “always be with us” and that her fighting spirit will never die, Kaitlin Fahy said.
Darcel, even as a patient with advanced ovarian cancer, lived to help others – and that included supporting the Pittsburgh hospital that worked for years to keep her alive, she said.
Last year, the beer in her honor was distributed to a handful of breweries for sale, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the hospital. A fundraiser and raffle was also held at Whitehorse. But due to COVID-19 regulations, the event won’t be repeated this year, Kaitlin Fahy said.
Instead, a growing number of breweries or beer bars will serve “With You Always.”
As many as 20 kegs of Mike’s recipe will be delivered across western Pennsylvania, she said.
That includes Stone Bridge Brewing Co. in Johnstown, Coal Country in Ebensburg and Olde Bedford Brewing Co. in Bedford.
Across western Pennsylvania, Devout Brewing Co. in Export, Westmoreland County, and Clarion River Brewing in Clarion County, Pine Grill in Somerset and Mike’s Beer Bar in Pittsburgh will carry the beer on tap.
Quinn Brewing Co., Fury Brewing Co., Noble Stein from Indiana and Greensburg-based All Saints will also feature the beer for the second year.
The beer will debut Sept. 11 – in time for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
For those who want to help their cause but aren’t beer fans, donations can be made to Magee through https://p2p.onecause.com/fahy
The Fahys said they were reminded in recent months why Darcel’s desire to help Magee was worth continuing.
As a cancer patient, Darcel was among a number of women who agreed to participate in clinical trials the research center was conducting on a type of chemotherapy.
Three of those trials have shown greater effectiveness compared to standard therapy in the period since, Magee officials reported.
“It drives home the idea that what we’re doing – the effort we’re putting in to raise money for them in Darcel’s name – can really make a difference,” Kaitlin Fahy said.
