INDIANA – Jill Cirelli’s son, Max, was born with heart defects that required surgery at nine months of age, and although the 6-year-old is doing much better, he’s recently started becoming self-conscious about his scar.
To remedy that and teach her son how strong he is, Cirelli, an art teacher at Marion Center Area School District with a ceramic side business, created a fundraiser to benefit The Children’s Heart Foundation and got Max involved.
“It’s helped a lot,” Cirelli, a Richland High School graduate, said.
The fundraiser of heart-themed porcelain jewelry made by Cirelli, which ends Sunday, coincides with American Heart Month and the anniversary of her son’s surgery – Feb. 11.
Max helped out by recording video advertisements for the fundraiser and cutting out heart shapes for the items.
He also assisted in packing orders.
Cirelli’s goal was initially to raise $500, but she has accumulated around $5,000, and 100% of the proceeds are going to the foundation, she said.
“It just kind of blew up,” she said.
People from around the area and the country have reached out to purchase items and talk with her.
But more importantly, the fundraiser has helped Max accept his scar and situation.
‘Terrifying’ condition
Cirelli said he’s been “really proud” of the sales, and has been talking more about his condition with less anxiety.
Max was born with Tetralogy of Fallot – a rare condition caused by the combination of four heart defects.
Cirelli and her husband, Gary, found out about Max’s heart condition the day the family was supposed to leave the hospital after his birth.
She described the news as “incredibly terrifying” and the “worst possible thing that could happen.”
What the couple found out was that their son was a strong infant.
“Not many other people go through something like that,” Cirelli said.
After Max’s surgery, a number of tests and blood work still needed to be done.
All of that hasn’t affected him much, though.
‘People are so kind’
Cirelli said her son is “the sweetest kid,” and because of the positive impact of the fundraiser, not only on him but The Children’s Heart Foundation, she’s going to continue it every year.
“It goes to show you that people in our area, across Indiana, Cambria County – she got orders from across the country – people are so kind,” Gary Cirelli said.
He described the fundraiser’s response as “overwhelming” and added that it’s hard to put into words how happy he is about it.
Gary Cirelli is also overjoyed with his wife’s work.
“She just has a big heart, and I’m just so proud of what she’s been able to do,” he said.
Officials from the heart foundation echoed that feeling.
“We are grateful for the incredible response to the fundraiser from Jill Cirelli Ceramics in support of The Children’s Heart Foundation,” director of development Mike Tancredi said.
“The amazing support of Jill and her generous customers will make a very large impact on our mission: to advance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of congenital heart defects by funding the most promising research.”
To purchase items from the fundraiser, visit www.facebook.com/JillCirelliCeramics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.