WINDBER, Pa. – The Somerset County commissioners have tentatively approved a request that could clear the way for a local fire department to raze a neighborhood blight in Paint Borough.
Fire officials said they have other plans for the Main Street property, too, but the process is still in the early stages and several steps remain before they can take ownership of the land.
The group tentatively cleared one step last week.
Somerset County commissioners voted to forgive back taxes owed on the land, if the estate of a late Paint resident, Charles Strashensky, follows through on a pledge to turn over a deed to Scalp Level-Paint Fire Department, county Solicitor Michael Barbera said.
Strashensky’s family has already indicated a willingness to do that, he added.
The land has approximately $6,000 in back taxes – the majority of which is due to Windber Area School District, with smaller amounts owed to Somerset County and Paint Borough.
While Somerset County tentatively approved forgiving the back taxes, the move also requires the borough and school district to do the same, Barbera said.
Those votes apparently occurred earlier this month.
Windber Area School Board members also approved the request unanimously at their Aug. 16 meeting, district staff confirmed.
Paint Borough office staff said council approved waiving local taxes on the land on Aug. 11.
The property includes a two-story Main Street home that sits near a site the department already owns.
The structure is dilapidated and fire Chief Mike Horvath said the department would have it demolished.
“Once we can take ownership (of the property), we’ll be able to go into more detail about our plans,” Horvath said. “It’s too soon to really discuss anything.”
