Learning never looked so fun.
Thanks to $3,700 in funds from the Johnstown Branch of American Association of University Women and CSB2 STEM Ecosystem, the Cambria County Library was able to purchase STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) kits, which can be borrowed by area nonprofit organizations who work with children for educational programming.
“AAUW wanted to partner with us in some way, specifically with STEM equipment, so we met and talked about what some of the needs are in the community and the best way for us to get it out to the community,” said Leah Johncola, youth services coordinator at the Cambria County Library.
“They wanted someone who has a lot of community contacts and would be able to get the equipment out to as many organizations as possible.”
Kits include four iPads; four Dash & Dot coding robots that are programmable with iPad; Magna-tiles magnetic blocks used for building; and jumbo LEGOs.
“We purchased this equipment so a variety of ages could use it but the target is school-aged children,” Johncola said.
“We don’t have any specific programs developed but there is a list of ideas on how the equipment can be used.”
Equipment can be used together or individually, and can be checked out for a week at a time.
“If they need to keep them longer we can arrangements for that as well,” Johncola said.
She said the plan also is to eventually create children’s programs at the library that incorporate the kits.
“We currently aren’t doing any in-person programs, we’re just starting to dip our toes back into some programming, but it’s mostly been for adults,” Johncola said. “Our goal is to start using the equipment at the library in the new year.”
She said the library wants to provide STEM equipment to those who might not otherwise have access it, especially the robotics.
“Our overall goal is to get this equipment into the hands of community members,” Johncola said.
The kits are available free of cost.
Organizations interested in borrowing kits can contact the library’s children’s department at 814-536-5131, ext. 205, or email Johncola at johncolal@cclsys.org.
