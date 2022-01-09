With blood supplies low, donors turn out for Richland Township collection

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With blood supplies across the county at critically low levels, donors are needed.
The Richland Township Fire Department on Saturday played host to the annual Lifesaver's Ball. Residents turned out to donate blood of all types.
"We're at the lowest level we've been in a decade," said Autumn Moore, district manager of donor services for the American Red Cross-Greater Alleghenies Blood Services Region. "There's no substitute for blood."
Blood is needed most often to help cancer patients. Blood also is needed for surgery patients, organ transplant recipients and accident victims.
The dangerously low blood supply has forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants, the American Red Cross said.
Reasons for the anemic blood supply vary. The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the culprits. Businesses have closed or scaled back operations.
"We're not at the schools and colleges as much as we use to be," Moore said.
The ongoing pandemic has scared away perspective donors, she said.
"Some people are hesitant to come out," Moore said. "Others sign up and then ended up testing positive."
Moore herself had been under quarantine after testing positive for the virus.
Blood donations drop off in winter and natural disasters further hinder the blood supply, she said.
Kentucky is under a state of emergency following snow storms last week and tornados that tore through six states last month.
The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood, platelets or plasma during January, which marks the 52nd anniversary of National Blood Donor Month.
Residents can donate blood every 56 days.
For information on where to donate, log on to redcrossblood.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.