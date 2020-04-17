If there’s a species that’s benefiting from the combination of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and warm temperatures, it’s the dogs that are being walked more frequently by their owners. Only the sound of a cheese wrapper will rival the word “walk” to most dogs, but they are as clueless about picking up ticks as they are about human-killing viruses.
April showers bring May flowers. And ticks. Mild winter or not, ticks have infiltrated western Pennsylvania at an alarming rate, and it looks like they’re here to stay.
“All practitioners across western Pennsylvania saw the same thing happen, where before there were no ticks, and now they’re commonplace – over a period of a few years,” said Dr. Scott Bastian, of Country Roads Veterinary Service in Ferrelton.
Ticks are problematic for people, but more so for dogs, since they can hide deep between layers of their fur.
Although some are relatively harmless, the black-legged tick, also called “deer tick,” is the only one on the East Coast that carries Lyme disease and may cause arthritis, kidney failure and even death.
Bastian said during the first five years of his practice, which opened in 1999, he did not see a single black-legged tick. Then they began to incrementally appear.
“Now, in the spring, from about mid- to late-March through early May, they are very common. We see a lot of them.
“Actually, the worst time of year is probably late October and early November. We see them multiple times a day on dogs and cats, and even people.”
He added that in the past four to five years, he has found ticks on pets from December through February due to mild winter temperatures.
“A few days of warm weather and they get active pretty quick.”
Bastian warns to not fall for the myth that a polar vortex or two every January will solve the problem.
“People generally think that mild winters are going to be more conducive to ticks and that hard winters are going to kill them off, but that’s really not the case,” he said. “Mild or hard, they’re going to survive it just fine and be ready to go when the warm temperatures come around again.”
He explained that even if temperatures were to plummet to minus-20 degrees for several weeks at a time, ticks would survive, as they burrow deep down in leaf litter.
“They are very cold-tolerant,” and become active when the temperatures rise to around 40 degrees, and “even in the mid-30s.”
There are several factors that have led to the uptick in the tick population. Bastian said that much of the literature that circulates through the veterinary community regards climate change as “the major driving factor” of why the population has expanded the range of ticks.
“Heat and moisture availability. A tick kept out in the open with no moisture and nothing to shelter it from it being dried up, will dry up pretty quickly,” he said. “They’re more susceptible to dryness than they are to cold.”
Other factors include an expansion of host populations, such as deer and mice.
Bastian says that some scientific experiments have suggested that, “If you get rid of the whitetail deer, you get rid of the ticks. They won’t survive without the deer as part of their life cycle.”
But since ticks aren’t solely dependent on deer, they can survive by attaching themselves to other mammals, reptiles, amphibians and even birds. The fact that birds migrate has compounded the problem, as they can relocate ticks from extreme distances. Bastian explains the theory applies to humans, too, as we have become a more mobile society.
“People go up to hunting camps in Tioga County and they bring their dogs back with a female tick attached to it,” he said. “She falls off and seeds an area with eggs.”
Thankfully ticks cannot fly or jump, but “quest,” meaning they perch themselves upon the tip of a plant and wait for a host to brush up against the plant. They simply then let go and drop onto the new host. Bastian said a common theory is that they are extremely sensitive and attracted to exhaling breath.
“Carbon dioxide is a big activator for them,” he said.
Once the tick is attached, it very discreetly burrows down into the skin. At least 36 to 48 hours of feeding is typically required for a tick to have fed, become engorged with blood then transmit the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.
Bastian said that although cats can contract Lyme disease, it’s almost unheard of. He said that even horses carry ticks, but disease is not usually spread to them. Tick problems, by far, occur in dogs.
Removing ticks from a dog can be done without a visit to the vet as long as fine-tipped tweezers are used with a slow, steady pulling motion. But prevention is the best recourse for dog lovers.
“Vaccination is a big one,” said Bastian. The vaccination is a two-dose regiment given three weeks apart, then once per year afterward. He also recommends an added layer of defense by using anti-tick products such as liquid drops to apply to the neck above the shoulder blades, collars and chewable products “that work quite well.”
When asked if it’s safer to walk a dog through an open field or on a trail in the forest, Bastian warns that the crucial factor is, “If the habitat holds whitetail deer, the ticks are going to be there, too.”
