COVID-19-related concerns will move polling stations from Laurel View Village and several churches to new locations for the June 2 primary.
Somerset County’s Election Board noted that the virus has also created a shortage of election workers willing to serve – but none of that will stop officials from having approximately 58 polling stations open and ready for voters countywide next month, members said.
“Several churches asked that voting not be held at their location this year because of concerns about adequate sanitation ... so we looked at finding other locations,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
And given the fact Laurel View primarily serves a population group most at-risk from the novel coronavirus, it made sense to move Conemaugh Township Precinct 4 to another location – in this case, Conemaugh Township High School’s gym.
Ten polling location changes were approved Tuesday, although some of them were only shifted because the move to a June 2 presidential primary date created scheduling conflicts in those buildings, board members said.
In some cases, such as with Conemaugh Township High School and Windber’s Community Building, two or more precincts will report to the same location.
With the Windber Community Building, four separate voting wards – voters throughout precincts 1 through 4 will all cast ballots at the same location.
But county officials said they don’t expect that will lead to unusually long lines.
County officials do hope those lines will be spread out, though, President Commissioner and election board member Gerald Walker said.
“We do ask anyone who goes to vote (that they) practice social distancing,” the Stonycreek Township Republican said.
While state election law doesn’t require it, the county is asking voters wear masks into polling stations to help protect poll workers and fellow voters, Somerset County Elections Director Tina Pritts said.
None of that should stop residents from exercising their right to vote in person June 2, Commissioner Colleen Dawson added.
“For voters planning to vote in person, we’ve taken numerous measures to ensure their safety and also the safety of poll workers,” Dawson said. “No one should be hesitant to vote in person.”
‘Mail-in’ movement
Coronavirus-driven changes to the election code for the spring primary, which was rescheduled from May to June 2, include broader opportunities for mail-in voting this year.
While mail-in voting has grabbed headlines this year and become a sometimes controversial topic on social media, Pritts said the process has been permitted since the 1930s in Pennsylvania.
The only difference is that voters don’t need to list “absentee” reasons for casting their ballots by mail – and this year, they are being given extra time to complete the process.
“(Mail-in ballots) will be delivered to the election office where they will be stamped and recorded that they were received – and then they will be kept under lock and key until they are counted,” she said, noting that the idea is to ensure everyone has an opportunity to vote.
Somerset County has more than 46,000 registered voters, according to Department of State figures. As of last week, 4,100 had requested mail-in ballots, Pritts has said.
To apply, visit: www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/OnlineAbsenteeApplication/#/OnlineAbsenteeBegin
She noted that the mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered to county elections offices between now and by 8 p.m. June 2. Somerset’s election office is located in the courthouse annex in Somerset Borough.
Pritts said that once a mail-in ballot is requested, that person cannot cast a vote at a precinct on election day. A mail-in ballot cannot be dropped off at a polling station either, she said.
Poll workers needed
Pritts said she didn’t have an exact count on the number local-level poll workers Somerset County needed, but acknowledged that is an issue this year.
It’s not uncommon to have to fill gaps from election to election, but she said the shortage is larger this year – and half of those who indicated they aren’t serving this year cited the coronavirus as a reason.
Many of the county’s election workers are retirees, Pritts said.
“We’re still waiting to hear from some workers – but there’s still a need,” she said.
Thanks to emergency funding from the state, personal protective equipment – including face shields – will be provided to polling place workers, Pritts told The Tribune-Democrat.
Anyone interested in serving as an election worker can reach out to her office at 814-445-1549.
Tokar-Ickes said the county is appreciative of the countywide group of people who are willing to serve or volunteer their buildings for voting despite “these extraordinary circumstances.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.