Fire destroyed a garage at Wissinger’s Auto & Truck Repair, in Mineral Point, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The fire broke out at 11:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. No injuries were reported. Firefighters from Jackson and East Taylor townships responded along with Nanty Glo and Summerhill. The cause is under investigation.
Wissinger's Auto & Truck Repair fire
The Tribune-Democrat
