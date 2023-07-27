JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – During the 11th annual School Rocks event on Sunday, Verizon retailer Wireless Zone stores will be giving away backpacks full of school supplies to local students.
The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the 592 Galleria Drive location and the 300 Walmart Drive store in Ebensburg, along with other participating stores across the country.
Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis with a rule of one per child.
Supplies include paper, pencils, folders, a pencil box, ruler and glue.
