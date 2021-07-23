Wireless Made Simple of Johnstown is giving away more than 2,500 backpacks full of school supplies as part of the company’s dedication to the community, Director of Communications and Recruiting Kristen Buckner said.
This year’s distribution will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the locally owned, authorized Verizon retailer located at 1459 Scalp Ave.
“Being involved in the community is super important to us,” Buckner said.
She and her husband, Eric, started the backpack program in 2013 as a way to give back to the area that supports their store.
Buckner said she knows how costly school supplies are, which is why the backpacks are full of everything a child needs for education, such as pens, pencils, paper, folders and glue.
The giveaway is open to anyone in the area and each family can receive one backpack per child on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
However, the child must be present at the time of pickup.
A variety of styles will be available for students to choose from.
“We’ve been local in Johnstown for over seven years,” owner Eric Buckner said.
“Being able to give back to the community that supports us has always been important.”
Organizing this effort typically takes about one month but Kristen Buckner said it’s all worth it to see the smiling children.
“Education is everything and being able to provide these backpacks for families, hopefully gets them off to a great start,” she added.
This giveaway will be the last at the current location.
Wireless Made Simple will be relocated to 592 Galleria Drive, the location of the former Chuck E. Cheese, in mid-to-late August.
Buckner said she and her husband are excited for the move and looking forward to the new location.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
