Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 1:10 am
Serving Greater Johnstown Since 1853
Fresh snow covers the evergreen trees along Quemahoning Dam Road near the Quemahoning Dam in Somerset County on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Fresh snow covers the evergreen trees along Quemahoning Dam Road near the Quemahoning Dam in Somerset County on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.