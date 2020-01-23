Alpacas

Two alpacas sit in the warmth of the sun outside of their barn at Alpaca Ventures in Sidman on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Two alpacas sit in the warmth of the sun outside of their barn at Alpaca Ventures in Sidman on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you