JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A winter storm that has blanketed parts of Texas with snow is expected to move through the Johnstown region early Wednesday.
That's likely to mean heavy snowfall during the morning commute – and the storm may drop up to three to four inches of snow by Wednesday afternoon before transitioning to rain or freezing rain, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
"Right now, the path of the storm is pretty well set ... but the temperatures are the big question," meteorologist Nicholas Beatty said, noting that temperatures in Johnstown and Somerset will be right around the freezing point on Wednesday. That means snow could turn into sleet, freezing rain or rain, he said.
At this point, the storm's snowfall is projected to be the heaviest on Wednesday morning through the early afternoon before changing over into a wintry mix, Beatty said.
Precipitation will taper off and become light at some point in the afternoon or evening, he added.
The forecast for Somerset is expected to be similar, with the community possibly set to receive a bit less snow, he said.
Further to the northwest, parts of Blair and Centre counties could see higher totals. Altoona and State College could see up to seven inches of snow, the National Weather Service reported. Beatty said the Williamsport area may see the heaviest snowfall totals.
To the west, Greensburg and Pittsburgh are expected to see less than an inch of precipitation from the storm. Indiana and Ligonier are projected to see up to two inches of snow, the weather service reported.
Across the region, a few schools had already modified schedules as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Cambria Heights School District cancelled classes, while Northern Cambria, Chestnut Ridge and Blacklick Valley school districts shifted to either virtual or flexible instruction days.
Low snow
Significant snowfall accumulation has been rare this winter.
The Northeast Regional Climate Center has been tracking daily snowfall across the mid-Atlantic region since 1965, including at a weather station at the Ebensburg sewage treatment plant.
This season's total so far – 15 inches – is the third-lowest on record. The lowest recorded was 10 inches in 2002, followed by 11 inches in the year 2000, according to Climatologist Jessica Spaccio.
The record high snowfall occurred in the 1977-1978 winter season. More than 116 inches fell over that 15-week span.
The seasonal average for October through January 2023 over the past 58 years is 36.9 inches of snow.
In Somerset County, a weather station has recorded 27.1 inches of snow this winter dating back to Oct. 1, the National Weather Service reported.
Monitor road conditions, PennDOT urges
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued a reminder to motorists to watch out for slick road conditions, including black ice. They said driving habits should be adjusted based on winter conditions.
On packed snow, "decrease your speed by half," the agency wrote. "On ice, slow to a crawl. Leave more space than normal between you and the vehicle ahead."
Another tip: Apply brakes gently. Ease off when you start to skid and then reapply the brakes once control is regained, District 10 community relations coordinator Tina Gibbs wrote in a press release.
To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to check conditions on Pennsylvania roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
