JOHNSTOWN. Pa. – A winter storm iced out Cambria and Somerset counties on Thursday.
The National Weather Service reported that the region saw mostly freezing rain, with about an inch or less of ice accumulating in most areas, plus up to two inches of snow and sleet and winds up to 40 mph.
Icy roads brought traffic accidents in both counties, including a two-vehicle crash in the area of Scalp Avenue and Eisenhower Boulevard in Richland Township. PennDOT also reported multiple crashes along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County.
Many schools in the area were closed or operated virtually Thursday. Other area businesses and organizations that were closed included Cambria County Library and the Johnstown Tomahawks' office at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, which is slated to reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.
The weather even prevented Santa Claus' return visit to Richland Township. The second day of the Richland Township Fire Department’s Santa Claus visit throughout the township was scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed until Dec. 21.
National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Lambert said that more mixed precipitation was anticipated overnight Thursday into Friday and was likely to turn into light snow or “even a little bit of a frozen drizzle ... so it'll keep roads iced up right through the (Friday) morning rush hour.”
Lambert added that, as Friday continues, winds will shift and may bring some snow showers in the areas near Seven Springs Mountain Resort in western Somerset County.
Over the weekend, Lambert said, temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper 20s on Saturday and the low to mid-20s on Sunday, but could feel as low as 10 degrees with wind gusts.
Somerset County Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Landis said that one of the most important things to know during severe weather is the difference between a watch and a warning from the National Weather Service. A watch is issued when the risk of a hazardous weather event has increased, and a warning is issued when hazardous weather is occurring, imminent or likely.
Cambria and Somerset counties were under an ice storm warning Thursday that was scheduled to last until Friday morning. Landis said that "unnecessary travel should be prevented" when a winter weather warning is in effect – and that people should have weather emergency plans both for their homes and for traveling, which should include emergency kits that include charged-up batteries and all other necessities.
Power outages in the area were minimal on Thursday. Todd Meyers with Penelec said that maintenance is done on the lines twice a year to find damaged equipment, including helicopter inspections on larger lines.
Power lines and other equipment "can be damaged by the summer storms, but they still may be hanging in there,” Meyers said, “but then you get a day like today where you have ice-loading or you have strong winds, and that can be all she wrote when it comes to that. We want to make sure that we catch those conditions and that we can prioritize any kind of maintenance or repairs that we have to do and make sure we get done.”
During severe weather, Penelec customers who are without power are encouraged to call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report an outage or click the "Report Outage" link at www.firstenergycorp.com.
Landis added that area residents can sign up for CodeRED to receive emergency alerts. Cambria County sign-up is available online at www.cambriacountypa.gov/code-red. Somerset County sign-up can be done at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFF5C379ECF2.
Drivers planning to travel on state roads can visit www.511PA.com to check for road closures and delays.
Looking ahead
Metorologists at AccuWeather announced on Thursday that the coldest air of the winter season so far is expected to hit much of the eastern U.S. next week, "threatening the coldest lead-up to the Christmas holiday in decades" and threatening to put stress on the power grid, according to a press release.
The blast of Arctic air is expected to head eastward from Russia's Siberia region and reach the western and central U.S. by Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to hit -30 to -35 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of the northern Rocky Mountains and the northern Plains region.
Later next week, AccuWeather predicts that a "major winter storm" will develop on the East Coast as the cold air arriving from the west collides with the warm air across the Southeast, resulting in conditions that could lead to heavy precipitation, gusty winds, floods, severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes on the southern edge of the storm.
"The timing of the storm could not be worse," AccuWeather said in its press release, "given the rush of travel before the holidays and increased shipping of holiday packages."
The exact path of the storm will determine which areas receive heavy snow and which get heavy rain, but AccuWeather advised people and businesses in the eastern U.S., especially anyone planning to travel for the Christmas holiday, to keep an eye on weather forecasts through next week.
