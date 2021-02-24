A lone tree in a snow-covered field gives a calm, peaceful feel on a spring-like winter Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, along Frankstown Road near Summerhill, Cambria County.
Winter serenity
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Younger movement’: Entrepreneur boots up esports site in downtown Johnstown with eye on revitalization
- Police: Clump of hair found in missing Johnstown woman’s apartment; search continues
- Organizers hope travel flag football program can ‘bridge the gap’ for kids, community
- WATCH VIDEO | ‘A glorious racket’: Local, visiting rail fans flock to Cambria County's Route 53 corridor
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'I am a teacher who received my first vaccine on Jan. 21. I flew to a family funeral and flew home the next day. Should I get a COVID test to return to teach if I wait eight days from my flight, which is five days after receiving my second vaccine?'
- WATCH VIDEO | 'They saved the church': Fire destroys rectory, social hall at Holy Family Parish in Hooversville
- Front Lines | New Portage police chief has ‘very big, big shoes to fill’
- Eyewitness recounts shots-fired incident in downtown Johnstown; one person in custody
- Two separate Johnstown-area crashes send individuals to hospital
- Larry Elder | What left-wing educators don’t teach during Black History Month
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.