Winter preparation

SMITH [mdash] Bernard C., Sr., 81, of Vintondale, went to be with the Lord Nov. 30, 2019. Born Sept. 2, 1938 in Belsano, son of the late James and Ann (McEvoy) Smith. Preceded in death by infant daughter, Annamarie; brothers, James, John, Ken and Ed; and sisters, Henrietta Kopsic; Margaret L…
LUTHER[mdash] Thomas C., 82, New Florence passed away November 28, 2019 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Born July 25, 1937 the son of the late J. Ord and Areta C. (Cunningham) Luther. Also preceded in death by sister Phyllis (Luther) Wagner and brother James Luther. Survived by wife of…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.