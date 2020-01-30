Don’t let the chilly temperatures keep you from having some outdoor fun.
Winter Blast! will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb 8 at the main marina at Prince Gallitzin State Park, 966 Marina Road, Patton.
“The idea is to promote winter recreational activities and provide some things that people may not be aware of or familiar with,” said Tony DeSantis, an environmental education specialist with Prince Gallitzin State Park. “We want to get people outside even though it’s cold this time of year.”
The event will feature numerous stations where people can try out different winter activities such as snowshoeing and cross country skiing. There also will be snowmobile demonstrations, ice fishing demonstrations, sled riding, ice skating, broomball, winter bingo, native fiber spinning demonstrations, geocaching and disc golf.
“We’ll also have some education activities promoting wildlife in the park and the natural aspect of the park,” DeSantis said. “There’s a variety, so hopefully this will spark an interest in outdoor recreation.”
There also will be bonfires along with hot dogs and hot chocolate that will be provided by the Friends of Prince Gallitzin State Park.
New this year is the addition of a 5K fun run/walk that will begin at 10 a.m. at the Prince Gallitzin Pavilion.
The first 75 participants will receive a free winter beanie.
There is no fee or preregistration required to participate.
“This is just a fun event, so it’s not timed,” DeSantis said.
“We’ve seen other parks offer runs at their winter events and they’re pretty popular, so this year we wanted take a chance and start out with a simple fun run.”
Depending on weather, the event typically attracts around 200 people each year.
“Even though it’s cold and weather isn’t always cooperating with us, there are things to do outside in the wintertime,” DeSantis said.
Scheduled activities will depend upon existing outdoor conditions.
There is no fee to attend, but donations to Friends of Prince Gallitzin State Park will be accepted.
For more information, call 814-674-1000, ext. 105, or email princeprogramssp@pa.gov.
