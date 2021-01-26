Winter coat donation

Winter coats hang from the outside hooks of a Little Red Library near the Roxbury Bandshell on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Coats also hang from the Little Red Library near Washington and Market streets in Johnstown. Local residents are donating winter coats to help keep children and adults warm during the winter months.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Winter coats hang from the outside hooks of a Little Red Library near the Roxbury Bandshell on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Coats also hang from the Little Red Library near Washington and Market streets in Johnstown. Local residents are donating winter coats to help keep children and adults warm during the winter months.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you