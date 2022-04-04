WINDBER, Pa. – Conjelko's Dairy Store in Windber sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000.
The drawing was done on April 2 and the ticket, which included a Power Play option, matched four of the five white balls drawn – 6-28-47-58-59 – and the red Powerball "18" to win the prize.
Without the Power Play option, the prize would have been $50,000.
The convenience store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated value of $231 million, or $147.5 million cash, for the next drawing on Monday.
