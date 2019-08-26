A winning Cash4Life lottery ticket sold at a Richland Township restaurant last week is worth either $1 million or $1,000 per week for the rest of its holder's life, according to a press release issued Monday by Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
The ticket was sold prior to Friday's Cash4Life drawing, lottery officials said. It matched all five balls drawn on Friday, 18-34-37-45-55, but did not match the Cash Ball, 04, and therefore won its holder either an annuity prize valued at $52,000 per year for life or a $1 million cash prize, less applicable tax withholding.
It was the eighth $1 million prize awarded in Pennsylvania by the multi-state Cash4Life game since the Pennsylvania Lottery joined the game in April 2015, according to Monday’s press release. The retailer that sold the ticket, Quaker Steak & Lube, 1425 Scalp Ave., earned a $5,000 bonus.
Prizes must be claimed and tickets must be validated before winners can be identified. Cash4Life winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes, according to lottery officials.
The holder of any annuity prize-winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County, lottery officials said. Claims may be filed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
