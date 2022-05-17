Laurel Arts has announced winners in the Laurel Highlands Photo Friends photography contest.
• Best of Show: Stokes Clarke.
• Scenic: Stokes Clarke, first; Ron Bruner, second; Alan Gardner, third; and Flanna Soliday, honorable mention.
• People: Ron Bruner, first; Michael Maloney, second; Michael Maloney, third; and Mariellen Mish, honorable mention.
• Black and white: Stokes Clarke, first; Trudy Jones, second; Carol Saylor, third; and Charlotte Pletcher, honorable mention.
• General: Carol Saylor, first; Michael Maloney, second; Carol Saylor, third; and Ron Bruner, honorable mention.
• Floral: Stokes Clarke, first; Charlotte Pletcher, second; Mariellen Mish, third; and Michele M. Walters, honorable mention.
• Nighttime: Ron Bruner, first; Mariellen Mish, second; Michael Maloney, third; and Carol Saylor, honorable mention.
• Digital art and alternative processes: Susan Wilson, first; Ron Bruner, second; Susan Wilson, third; and Carol Saylor, honorable mention.
• Fauna and birds: Stokes Clarke, first; Charlotte Pletcher, second; Tari Long, third; and Jill Carlson, honorable mention.
Photos are on display through June 8 at Philip Dressler Center for the Arts, 214 Harrison Ave., Somerset.
Information: www.laurelarts.org.
