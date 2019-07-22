The Garden Club of Johns-town held its biannual flower show July 12-13 at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County. 

The following were named winners.

National Garden Club and Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania Awards:

• NGC Award of Horticulture Excellence: Mary Jo Gardill.

• NGC Awards of Merit: Carla Straw for annuals.

• NGC Awards of Merit: Charlotte Crissey for herbs.

• NGC Awards of Merit: Sue Konvolinka for biennials and perennials.

• NGC Awards of Merit: Debbie Carpenter for vegetables.

• NGC Collector’s Showcase Award: Mary Jo Gardill.

• NGC Grower’s Choice Award: Mary Jo Gardill and Charlotte Crissey.

• NGC Award for Design Excellence: Jan Wolfe.

• NGC Designer’s Choice Award: Angela McDonnell.

• NGC Petite Award: Jan Wolfe.

• NGC Tricolor Award: Carla Straw.

• NGC Educational Award: Nancy Jo Block and Sheri Lowry.

• NGC Artistic Crafts Award: Bridget Sarosi.

• NGC Photography Award: Debbie Carpenter.

• NGC Staging Award: Garden Club of Johnstown.

• GCFP Education Silver Award: Sue Konvolinka and Mary Ann Efron.

Garden Club of Johnstown Awards:

• Joan Mayer Memorial Award for most points in the Design Division: Jan Wolfe.

• Sophie Moiles Memorial Award for most points in the Horticulture Division: Charlotte Crissey.

• Lydia Reese Memorial Award for best Club Flower: Bridget Sarosi.

• Dorothy Thackray Memorial Award for Horticulture Excellence: Mary Jo Gardill.

• Myrel Overdorff Sweepstakes Award for most points in Horticulture and Design combined: Charlotte Crissey.

• Diane B. Herman Memorial Award for most points in Botanical Arts: Debbie Carpenter.

