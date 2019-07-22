The Garden Club of Johns-town held its biannual flower show July 12-13 at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
The following were named winners.
National Garden Club and Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania Awards:
• NGC Award of Horticulture Excellence: Mary Jo Gardill.
• NGC Awards of Merit: Carla Straw for annuals.
• NGC Awards of Merit: Charlotte Crissey for herbs.
• NGC Awards of Merit: Sue Konvolinka for biennials and perennials.
• NGC Awards of Merit: Debbie Carpenter for vegetables.
• NGC Collector’s Showcase Award: Mary Jo Gardill.
• NGC Grower’s Choice Award: Mary Jo Gardill and Charlotte Crissey.
• NGC Award for Design Excellence: Jan Wolfe.
• NGC Designer’s Choice Award: Angela McDonnell.
• NGC Petite Award: Jan Wolfe.
• NGC Tricolor Award: Carla Straw.
• NGC Educational Award: Nancy Jo Block and Sheri Lowry.
• NGC Artistic Crafts Award: Bridget Sarosi.
• NGC Photography Award: Debbie Carpenter.
• NGC Staging Award: Garden Club of Johnstown.
• GCFP Education Silver Award: Sue Konvolinka and Mary Ann Efron.
Garden Club of Johnstown Awards:
• Joan Mayer Memorial Award for most points in the Design Division: Jan Wolfe.
• Sophie Moiles Memorial Award for most points in the Horticulture Division: Charlotte Crissey.
• Lydia Reese Memorial Award for best Club Flower: Bridget Sarosi.
• Dorothy Thackray Memorial Award for Horticulture Excellence: Mary Jo Gardill.
• Myrel Overdorff Sweepstakes Award for most points in Horticulture and Design combined: Charlotte Crissey.
• Diane B. Herman Memorial Award for most points in Botanical Arts: Debbie Carpenter.
