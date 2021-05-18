Voters in most areas of Cambria County had few ballot choices in local races for Tuesday’s primary election.
Lorain and Nanty Glo boroughs had contests for council seats, there were three Republican candidates for Vintondale mayor, two Democrats vying for Susquehanna Township supervisor and two Republicans running for Richland Township tax collector.
Longtime Richland tax collector Kathy Tercek handily defeated challenger Cindy Santichen, 947-576, on the Republican ballot. There were no Democrats on the ballot, but there were 265 write-ins, which could lead to a contest in November.
In Lorain Borough, Christopher L. Norman was the apparent winner on the Republican ballot, with 26 votes, topping Florence Berkebile, with 21 and John Wolfe, with 14. The winner faces John Chanda, who was unopposed on the Democratic ballot.
All were seeking a single two-year seat on council, while Democrat John A. Custer was the only candidate on either ballot for one of three four-year seats up for election.
In Vintondale, Teresa Turiano is the apparent winner with 19 votes on the Republican side. Joseph M. Coyle received 14 votes and Garrett Smith had nine votes. There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot.
In Nanty Glo, three candidates were running in the Democratic primary for two council seats from the 1st Ward. Diane Holby, with 72 votes, and Christopher Lytle, with 57 votes, were winners over Paul Phillips, with 42 votes.
No candidates were listed on the Republican ballot, but results show there were 82 write-in votes, which could set up another race in November.
Finally, Louis Christoff Jr. outpolled Michael Schettini, 111-44, for the Democratic slot in November’s Susquehanna Township supervisors’ election.
There were contests on the Republican ballots for nine Somerset Township supervisors’ seats in Tuesday’s primary. They are all six-year seats. Most townships have three supervisors elected to six-year terms, with one seat open every two years.
There were no Democratic candidates listed for any of the supervisors’ seats that were contested on the Republican ballot.
The race in Elk Township for the Republican slot on the fall ballot shows a tie vote. With write-in votes still to be counted and the official results finalized, incumbent George E. Bodes and Daniel B. Short each had 61 votes. The third candidate, Herbert J. Hilliard received 50 votes.
Here are more township results:
Black Township: Thomas L. Keller, 82, Daniel R. Hearn, 73.
Brothersvalley Township: Jeff R. Coddington, 273, Bryan S. Engle, 228, Jaimie L. Zerfoss, 72.
Conemaugh Township: Kenneth J. Tressler, 232, Terry W. Jamerson, 77.
Jefferson Township: M. Dennis Troup, 226, Douglas A. Henley, 82.
Milford Township: Craig B. Waltemire 158, Robert B. Huston Jr., 126.
Stonycreek Township: Adam J. Walker, 341, Dan Dink Dively 212.
Results were not posted late Tuesday for the Allegheny Township and Greenville Township supervisors races.
There were contested races for the Republican nomination for mayor in Jennerstown and Indian Lake boroughs.
Jennerstown: Carrie E. Friedline, 95, Joyce M. Ginter, 48.
Indian Lake: John C. Jay McClatchey, 70, Michael D. Miscoe, 62.
