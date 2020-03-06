Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 hosted its 2020 PA Regional Media and Design Competition Thursday at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center in Richland Township.
The competition highlighted students in sixth through 12th grades’ application skills, creativity and knowledge by challenging them to identify an issue in their community, school or home. Students had to think of and design a physical solution that could address the issue and resolve the problem.
This year there were six categories – animation, programming, 3D design, digital movie, logo and graphic design, and web page design.
High school winners
• Animation: first place, “Saiyan Spar 3” by Kaleb Mozley, Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center.
• Digital movie: first place, “A Night at Shirley Manor” by Taylor Wahl and Baylee Wojcik, Windber Area High School; second place, “CKTV Take the Game With You” by Silas Barr, Edward Eckhard and Nathan Maslanik, Claysburg-Kimmel High School.
• Graphic design and logo: first place, “2021 PA Media & Design,” by Aidan Barr, Ethan Diehl and Tyler Taylor, Claysburg-Kimmel High School; second place, “Media & Design Comp Logo” by Alexander Suiters, Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center; third place, “Pennsylvania Logo Design” by Gabrielle Klingenberg, Windber Area High School.
• Programming: first place, “SleepEZ” by Derek Kaplan, Hollidaysburg Area High School.
Middle school winners
• Digital movie: first place, “Video Games Will Make You Learn” by Michael Cary, Levi Leonard and Isaac Slope, Berlin-Brothersvalley Middle School; second place, “The Christmas Locket” by Savannah Burk and Hailey Dzurko, Windber Area Middle School; third place, “Stopping Pollution” by Eric Blubaugh, Berlin-Brothersvalley Middle School.
First place winners will move on to the state competition in May at Dickinson College.
