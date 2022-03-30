JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Winners have been named in the “She Makes Magic Johnstown” contest, sponsored by Denise Urban, owner of Studio U in Westmont.
First place was awarded to Erika Blair, who makes jewelry and wire baskets; second place was awarded to Katie Kinka for her jewelry; and third place went to Karlie Kendig, of Flood City Stitch.
The contest was created as a way to give back and acknowledge the talents of women artists.
Winners will receive a monetary award and an inscribed glass coffee mug. Awards will be presented April 25 at Flood City Café, 137 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown.
