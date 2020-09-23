Bobby Weimann, of Johnstown, was chosen in a drawing as the $50 Sheetz gift certificate winner in St. Clement Roman Catholic Church’s “Show Us Your Ride” virtual car cruise that was held online throughout August and early September.
Photos of Weimann’s vehicle’s included a 1965 Lincoln Continental, a 1974 Lincoln Hot Rod and a 1997 Lincoln Town Car.
The idea for the virtual car cruise came about after COVID-19 canceled the church’s annual festival and car cruise.
Vehicles or motorcycles at www.carcruise.stclementjohnstown.org.
