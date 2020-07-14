VINCO – A Conemaugh man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of attacking another man with a wine bottle when the man allegedly fired a handgun inside a home, authorities said.
Romeo Matthew Trexler, 20, of the 100 block of Second Street, was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing held Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a criminal complaint, East Taylor Township police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Clarissa Lane on Feb. 29 and found a woman screaming about a shooting.
Police said they found two men inside. Trexler was on the floor bleeding badly from the left forearm and Sterling Dozier, 33, was in the kitchen with lacerations to the head and face. Police recovered a 40-caliber Glock 23 from the living room table behind the television and a shell casing on the other side of the table. A bullet was found lodged in a pillow after it had ricocheted of the floor, the complaint said.
A dispute reportedly broke out when Dozier told Trexler to leave the residence.
Dozier said when he and the woman returned home he told Trexler he did not have permission to be there. Dozier said he grabbed the gun after Trexler lunged at him. Trexler allegedly punched him several times in the face and Dozier fired one shot into the floor, the complaint said.
Trexler allegedly grabbed a wine bottle and smashed it over Dozier’s head and face, causing severe bleeding and sending him to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. Trexler received stitches on both hands and left forearm.
He told police he was only defending himself.
Police charged Trexler with aggravated assault, criminal attempt of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.
He is free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.