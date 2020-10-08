Painting former Glosser Brothers windows

Ashley Boyle (left), a student at Penn Highlands Community College in Richland; Sue Brugh (top), director of student activities and athletics; and Emma Tavalsky, a student who designed the image, paint their school’s mascot inside of a pumpkin on the window of the former Glosser Brothers Building on Franklin Street in downtown Johnstown on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Ashley Boyle (left), a student at Penn Highlands Community College in Richland; Sue Brugh (top), director of student activities and athletics; and Emma Tavalsky, a student who designed the image, paint their school’s mascot inside of a pumpkin on the window of the former Glosser Brothers Building on Franklin Street in downtown Johnstown on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you