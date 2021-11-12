WINDBER, Pa. – A local patrolman who worked 20 years ago as a zoning and codes officer in Windber is returning to the borough to serve as its next manager.
As a codes officer, an animal control officer, a housing rehabilitation specialist for the City of Johnstown – and now as a Stonycreek Township police officer – Ron Allison has spent much of his career working to make communities better, safer places to live, he said.
He said he is excited to use his background to help move Windber forward.
“Getting this job with Windber is kind of like coming full-circle for me,” said Allison, who worked as a building and codes officer at Windber from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.
“I see myself as a good fit for whatever they need, and I’ll give them 100%,” he said. “If a problem comes up and I don’t have the answer, I’ll find it.”
Council approved Allison as Windber’s next borough manager in a unanimous vote this week. He’ll earn $23,412 over the next year at the part-time position.
Allison will replace Jim Furmanchik, a retired Peoples Natural Gas operations supervisor and longtime Windber councilman who spent the past five years leading the borough. For the past two and a half years, Furmanchik worked on a part-time basis and remotely after moving to Ohio to be closer with his family.
In that time, the borough focused on building and codes enforcement as part of a broader effort to battle blight, bringing on Anson Bloom as a full-time building and codes officer. That will enable Allison to focus on the borough’s day-to-day needs while Bloom continues overseeing codes compliance, Council President Mike Bryan said.
Allison will work in the borough, not remotely – and council members said they were hoping to get him on board this month so he can get acclimated while Furmanchik is available to offer guidance.
Like Furmanchik, he’ll have scheduled office hours two days a week, Bryan said.
Allison is a also a U.S. Army Reserves veteran who started his career in the trades as an electrician’s apprentice.
Bryan said Allison stood out as candid and honest during the interview process, and it was apparent he was “the right fit” for the job. He knows the borough, and his background in codes is also a plus, Bryan said.
Allison said he plans to meet with board members soon to talk about their goals and priorities moving forward.
“I’m ready to help them go wherever they want to see Windber go,” he said.
Allison also will continue to work as a Stonycreek Township police officer.
He’ll join Windber as the borough council may be adding as many as three new members.
As of Friday, election results showed former councilman Pete LaMonaca and Richard Rummel Jr. will join race-winning incumbents Doug Ledney and Joseph Pallo for four-year terms in January. Write-in results indicated Mark Portante was the vote-getter for a two-year seat vacated by Pino Gallina earlier in the year.
Somerset County Election Director Tina Pritts said her office will formally reach out to Portante to confirm whether he is willing to accept the position.
