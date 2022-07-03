WINDBER, Pa. – Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, a group of volunteers huddled around a blue metal time capsule marked with the words “DO NOT OPEN UNTILL THE YEAR 2022” with the historic spelling of “until” used.
The box was sealed on Dec. 31, 1997, as part of Windber Borough’s centennial event.
Its contents were revealed during this year’s Quasquicentennial Celebration, marking 125 years. One by one, the mementos, including books, art, merchandise, shirts, a couple of bottles of alcohol and signs, were taken out and shown to the audience at Windber Recreation Park and Pool.
Noretta Haydu, a member of the centennial committee that put the time capsule together, said the items were “all familiar.”
There was also a list of people who assisted with the centennial celebration.
“You look at the volunteer list – this one’s gone, this one’s gone,” Haydu said.
“It’s kind of sad. It brings good memories, but it’s so sad that the rest of them aren’t around to witness it.”
Opening the time capsule was part of an event that included food, live music, vendors and fireworks on Sunday. Activities are scheduled to conclude with a performance by the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra on Monday, beginning at noon, at the Windber Gazebo on Graham Avenue.
Anson Bloom, one of the event’s coordinators, called the celebration “a “massive success” that gave people an opportunity to enjoy time together after being away from each other during the pandemic.
“I think this event is not only very nostalgic for the community, but I think it’s very beneficial because so many people –for two years – everybody was losing faith in society and kind of just losing their place in this world. So it’s important to embellish, and bring everybody as one and just move forward,” Bloom said.
Robin Gates, also a coordinator, said she got “kind of emotional about it because it was so wonderful.”
Patricia Adamczyk, who helped coordinate, emphasized that “the No. 1 thing (is) Windber pride.”
Windber native Thomas Slatcoff, a crime novel author now living in Pittsburgh, was one of the vendors who spent the days selling his merchandise and also reconnecting with people from his past.
“You start seeing all your old friends and all your old acquaintances that are still here and came,” Slatcoff said. “To talk to them, that was probably a bigger part of it than even having the books. I could have just rented a space, and sat here, and waited for people to walk by that I knew and I would have been content. That was a big part of the event. Many people would say that when we talked to each other.”
Participants were looking toward Windber’s future, too.
“I love the fact that this community pays reverence to its history, but does not allow itself to be bonded by it,” said Zupe, a musician who performed on Sunday afternoon. “Windber is moving forward, and we’re hoping to bring more businesses into this town, especially after the pandemic proved that so many industries can work from home.”
