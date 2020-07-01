A parade of decorated cars and trucks carrying family members will pass Windber Woods Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
Residents have been separated from their families for nearly four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Windber Woods staff organized the parade to kick off the Fourth of July holiday celebration
“We all know how difficult this pandemic has been for our residents, and their loved ones without face to face visitation.
“Keeping everyone safe is our priority, but bringing smiles to everyone’s faces is what this day will be about. We hope to see everyone there,” said Jessica Mattes, marketing director and external nurse case manager.
A rain date has been set for 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
