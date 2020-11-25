Windber Woods donation to Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center

Windber Woods sold T-shirts and held dress down days, raising $600 for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center. Their support helps fund Pink Ribbon Care, a program that provides assistance for patients who are unable to pay for breast-related health services, including mammograms, follow-up diagnostic services and genetic counseling. Pictured (from left to right) are Kim Oleksa, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber Development and fundraising administrator; Jessica Mattes, RN, at Windber Woods director of marketing; and Judy Charles and Angela Dulick, Windber Woods unit managers.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Windber Woods sold T-shirts and held dress down days, raising $600 for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center. Their support helps fund Pink Ribbon Care, a program that provides assistance for patients who are unable to pay for breast-related health services, including mammograms, follow-up diagnostic services and genetic counseling. Pictured (from left to right) are Kim Oleksa, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber Development and fundraising administrator; Jessica Mattes, RN, at Windber Woods director of marketing; and Judy Charles and Angela Dulick, Windber Woods unit managers.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you