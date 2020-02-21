A Windber woman was charged with assault last week after allegedly kicking and punching a 15-year-old boy and trying to push him down some steps.
Windber police charged Amanda L. Wade, 41, following the Feb. 14 incident at a home in the 500 block of 19th Street in Windber, court documents say.
Charges include simple assault, endangering a child and harassment.
She was arraigned Feb. 15 by District Judge William Seger in Windber and then released, with bail set at $10,000 if she fails to appear in court.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday before Seger.
