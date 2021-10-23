WINDBER – Leone’s Market has long served Windber residents, especially those who lived in what used to be the borough’s Italian neighborhood.
The store at 1914 Graham Ave. will have been in Vicki Hiteshew’s family for 100 years in July 2022.
In the 1920s, it sold fresh produce and items to meet the needs of the town’s working people, which at that time would have included miners’ lamps.
Hiteshew plans to expand the business with a sit-down area next door at 1912 Graham Ave.
“The good things I’ve always heard about the store was that my grandmother knew her customers’ names and was always willing to spend time with them,” Hiteshew said.
“You get that feeling like, ‘I’m somebody here.’ That’s what I want it to be and take it further.”
Hiteshew said she feels blessed to be given the opportunity to carry her family’s store into the future.
Her mother’s father’s family emigrated from Italy in 1922, and bought the store from the Williams family, she said.
It was passed to Hiteshew’s great-grandfather, Ottavio Leone, and then to her grandparents – Erino Leone, better known to customers as Harry, and Salvatrice, better known as Rhoda.
Rhoda was widowed and owned the store herself from 1973 until she passed away in 2019, leaving it in her granddaughter’s hands.
Sandwiches and gobs
As time went on, Leone’s has added a deli and Italian specialties, including baccala, olives, cheeses and meats.
Sandwiches were added to the menu in the 1960s and have since become the business’ main product.
Today, Hiteshew and her husband, Dan, own the store.
“You know the big box stores changed things,” Hiteshew said. “For the most part, we’ve phased into sandwiches, salads, sodas, homemade gobs and cookies that we sold locally. We try to use as many local vendors as we can.”
The building next door is only 10 inches away from the market, so the Hiteshews plan to cut through walls and connect the structures.
The Hiteshews’ new acquisition was built in 1924 and it was the Marinelli Hardware Store with apartments above it. The Hiteshews have kept a 1939 newspaper ad that promoted the store as the headquarters for fishing tackle.
It subsequently became Jack’s Refrigerator and Appliance in the 1960s. Owner Jack Torquato has continued to own the building, though he closed the retail business many years ago, following the arrival of Lowe’s and Home Depot.
The Hiteshews offered to buy it in July, said Torquato’s daughter, Jeanne Kolson.
“We are happy that Vicki is the one who offered to buy it,” Kolson said.
“She and her husband are not afraid to try something new and they love Windber’s history. We are eager for Vicki to get the restaurant section open.”
‘A labor of love’
The Hiteshews plan to call it “Marinelli Place at Leone’s Market.”
“We’d like to do a soft opening in, hopefully, May or June,” Vicki Hiteshew said.
Dan Hiteshew said the building still has its original 1920s tin ceiling, hardwood floors and ladders that run on tracks across shelving on the walls.
“Renovating it is a labor of love,” he said.
“We are now working on electrical and plumbing issues, then we will restore the tin ceiling back to the original 1924 look and add light fixtures that would be from the period of that time. We plan on bringing back the original colors that we find as we sand the walls, and we will decorate it with Windber memorabilia including signs, photos and different things we’ve collected over the years.”
The Hiteshews are both community-minded, said Windber Area Economic Development Committee President Jonn Venzon.
“Vicki and Dan are go-getters,” Venzon said.
“For them to take that building over ... they didn’t have to do that, but they want to make Windber better. I take my hat off to them.”
The Hiteshews own and operate the store with a small group of employees.
“There’s no way we could operate the store without our employees who are like family to us,” Vicki Hiteshew said.
Vicki Hiteshew said the soft opening of “Marinelli Place at Leone’s” this summer is planned to coincide with the 100-year anniversary of Leone’s Market.
“We are very proud of that number,” she said. “It’s a number that me and my family are the ones to take it over to the next chapter.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Russell- OReilly.
