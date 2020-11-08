WINDBER – A move to refinance $10 million in bonds will allow Windber Area school officials to save more than $1.1 million over the next two decades, Superintendent Joe Kimmel said.
Thanks to ultra low rates, the district was able to act early to refinance 2016 bonds secured to renovate Windber’s junior and senior high schools – and in doing so, will see a more than 12% savings, he said in a release to media.
The district approved a series of bonds to fund its more than $21 million school project, including an approximately $10 million bond at a little more than 2% interest in 2016.
“Typically, the rule of thumb is to consider a refinance if the projected savings is 2% or greater. In our case, a 12.2% savings was attained,” Kimmel said.
That will allow the board to reduce its annual payment designated to repay the bond each year.
Board President Tim Tokarsky said the district’s savings also was boosted by extending the borrowing period by four more years – with a 2025 payoff date rather than 2021.
He said the district will average $36,000 in savings over the refinanced bond’s lifespan, with a higher, one-year savings this year.
Kimmel said that savings is even more important, given the the project tax revenue shortfall this year.
The savings also will allow the district to use funds that would otherwise have gone into the bond repayment to cover expense payments for cyber schools, he said.
He estimated the costs to cover in-district students’ cyber and charter school costs averages $400,000 a year.
