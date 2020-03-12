WINDBER – A blight on Windber's main street won't be standing much longer.
Borough officials approved Roaring Fork Excavating's $9,075 bid to level a 2,000 square foot residence on 710 Graham Avenue – an eyesore that poses both safety and property maintenance issues, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
The residence – a former duplex – was condemned in April 2018, and was vacant even longer, Codes Enforcement Officer Anson Bloom said.
The structure's windows are boarded up and its front porch roof has buckled.
Somerset County tax records show the borough acquired the property from David Wayne W. Powell.
Furmanchik said borough officials decided acquiring the property was the only route to eliminating the blight.
"I think we've made significant advancements on property maintenance issues," Furmanchik said, noting that those steps help ensure more properties don't deteriorate to the point of condemnation.
With the Graham Avenue property, "this is a major, important corridor for Windber ... and it needs to go," he added.
Roaring Fork was the lowest of three bidders for the demolition work, which will also involve clearing the site.
Furmanchik said the borough will use funds from the capital improvement fund to pay for the project.
Once complete, the leveled property would be advertised for offers, he said.
New vehicle
Windber Police Department is adding a new vehicle and passing another old one to the borough's codes officer.
Council approved the purchase of a 2020 Dodge Durango for $29,876 on Tuesday.
Another $7,965 will be spent to equip the vehicle with lights, sirens, cameras and Windber Police lettering, Furmanchik said.
The vehicle was purchased from Tri Star Motors through Pennsyvania's Cooperative Purchasing (COSTARS) program, he said.
A 2016 Ford Explorer is being phased out of the fleet but will now be used by Codes Officer Anson Bloom.
Council is also voted this week to sell a 2009 Chevy Impala for $2,325. An Imler man was the highest of six bidders for the vehicle.
