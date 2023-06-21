WINDBER, Pa. – A $21.7 million budget for Windber Area School District’s upcoming year was given final approval with a previously announced 6% tax increase.
The board voted 7-0 to approved the plan, with two other members Melissa Klingenberg and Roger Birkhimer absent.
For the average Somerset County taxpayer – property owners in Windber, Paint Borough and the townships of Paint and Ogle – annual school taxes will increase by $58.93 in 2023-24, Wessel and Co.’s Mike Lamb told The Tribune-Democrat in May.
Wessel and Co. serves as the district’s contracted business manager.
The average Scalp Level, Cambria County, property had a lower average assessed value, meaning the 6% increase will add $34.84 for the average taxpayer next year, Lamb said at the time.
Aides receive raises
In a separate move, Windber school board officials also approved a contract extension with the district’s approximately 18 part-time teacher’s aides.
The deal, which extends through June 2024, increases hourly pay 45 cents an hour for aides earning more than $11.55 an hour.
The hourly rate for those making anything less will automatically see their wages boosted to $12, according to an agreement approved Tuesday.
