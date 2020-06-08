The Windber Area School District summer lunch program has begun.
Free meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the Windber Area High School cafeteria for children ages 2 to 18. Adults can purchase meals as well, at the cost of $6 for three meals on Mondays and $8 for four meals on Thursdays.
Student WACK packs are not distributed during the summer. For more information or if there are any questions, call the superintendent’s office at 814-467-4567, ext. 801.
