WINDBER, Pa. – Laughter from Bob Christner's seventh-grade science students at Windber Area Middle School echoed into the halls Friday as they attempted to squeeze homemade play dough into balloons for stress balls.
That activity was one of several that took place district-wide for the first Social and Emotional Learning Celebration Day.
"I really feel social emotional learning has come to the forefront during the pandemic," middle school Principal Jessica Shuster said.
She noted the importance of checking on how learners are doing day-to-day, how their relationships are and how they're feeling.
The district participated in "Wellness Wednesdays" last school year during virtual education, and the SEL day is an extension of that because classes are solely in person.
Other activites at Windber included mindful projects that incorporate topics from empathy and social awareness to teachings on diversity and respect – core principles of social and emotional learning.
The elementary students also participated in creation of friendship posters, a fill-your-bucket activity and other breaks from normal instruction.
"This is an effort for them to look at where they are and what they need socially," middle school social studies teacher Kristen Blackburn said.
It was her idea to implement the stress ball craft for the seventh grade.
She said these type of activities are important, especially because students are experiencing gaps in their social skills.
Blackburn has three students in the district who she said were looking forward to participating in the celebration.
Rachel Russo, 13, and Rylee Baer, 12, students in Christner's class, had a blast putting the stress balls together.
"It's fun," Rachel said.
Rylee agreed, adding that she thinks having the small stress relievers will help throughout the day.
The pair were also happy about participating in the SEL day.
"I like it because it gives us free time," Rachel said.
Christner said that was the goal of the day, to give students a break from typical academics.
"We think this is necessary going forward," he said.
In the future, Windber is supposed to continue these SEL days, possibly two per month.
Christner said he hopes the district takes the idea and expands on it because he believes digging into social and emotional elements of learning are important for student development.
The educator added that if SEL is highlighted, academics will rise along with it.
