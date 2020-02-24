WINDBER – Windber Elementary students are going home with two new books thanks to the United Way of the Laurel Highlands.
During a presentation at the school Monday, fourth-grade students gathered to thank United Way for the opportunity.
Representatives from the Laurel Highlands branch explained that a state-wide grant program from the United Way of Pennsylvania allowed them to acquire a $12,000 PA Literacy Grant.
With that money the organization was able to work with 13 local agencies, including Windber Elementary, to give book credits.
"What you're seeing here is the monumental impact these books have in the lives of these students," United Way Campaign and Marketing Manager Matt Spangler said.
The organization's grant writer, Travis Hutzell, was alerted to this opportunity for funds from United Way of Pennsylvania that supports early literacy through First Book, a non-profit that provides books and learning materials to children in need.
Hutzell said the program ties directly to United Way's core initiatives that include aspects such as early childhood development and the promotion of literacy.
In total, 75 fourth grade students were given 150 books, and across the aforementioned 13 agencies in Cambria and Somerset counties there were 3,428 books handed out.
Elyse Cameron, the fourth-grade teacher at Windber who chose the books, said the students at this age are a little reluctant to read, but when she told them about United Way, the books and how they'd get to keep them the students were excited.
Each child received a fiction book, "Checked," which is about an 11-year-old hockey player traversing his problems with best friend and dog, Sinbad, and a non-fiction book that Cameron said she hoped would appeal to their interests.
"At this age, they really need to read as much as possible," Cameron explained.
She referenced literacy studies that suggest a fourth-grade student who reads at least 20-minutes a day will acquire 1.8 million words in a year and score within the 90th percentile on standardized testing.
One of the students, Braden Blackburn, said he couldn't wait to go home and start reading his.
Cameron described him as an avid reader and Blackburn agreed.
He said he started last year with the expectation that he probably wouldn't like it, but was surprised that not only did he love books, but he couldn't wait to get his hands on the next one.
"Once I finished that book, I couldn't stop," Blackburn said.
His fellow classmate, Kya Vuckovich, said she was ecstatic about her books too.
One of her books was called "Kingdom Keepers," which she said appealed to her because she loves "Disney stuff."
For Cameron, being able to provide books for her students to take home meant a lot to her, especially knowing that some of students may not have access to new books too often.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.