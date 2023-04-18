WINDBER, Pa. – Windber Area Elementary School student Olivia O'Roark stood beside her fellow fifth-graders on Tuesday afternoon nervous, but looking forward to the opportunity to ask Gov. Josh Shapiro her question about his position in the commonwealth.
The group of five students was chosen not only out of all submissions in the fourth- and fifth-grade learners at the elementary school, but also from throughout the state to chat virtually with the governor.
They were also one out of 11 schools from across Pennsylvania that got to ask Shapiro a question through The Rendell Center for Civics and Civic Engagement's Youth Town Hall.
"Picking the question was my favorite part because I got to see what the other students came up with," O'Roark said.
Her group's inquiry was "What is your top priority for change in Pennsylvania?"
"The kids really enjoyed doing this project and feeling like they have a say in government," said Leah Ropp, fifth-grade English language arts and social studied teacher.
It was her learners – O'Roark, Cortez Baca, Austin Weaver, Zane Conley and Isabella Keim – who were selected to speak with the Shapiro.
Ropp said students in fourth and fifth grades read articles about the governor's responsibilities, broke into groups to come up with questions then voted to pick the one that would be presented.
On Tuesday, the five youngsters and their teacher waited in front of a backdrop that had the district's crest and the words "dedication, loyalty, hard work" on it with a computer pointed in their direction.
They were the first group to speak to the governor.
When the learners asked their question, Shapiro responded: "I guess if you're asking what my top priority is, I want everyone to believe in every person here in Pennsylvania and give them a shot."
"That could mean a lot of things," Shapiro said. "It could mean making sure your school has all the resources it needs so you get a big brain and get out there and do really cool stuff; it could mean making sure that someone has the ability to start a business; ... it could mean that we live in a more just society where everybody gets to be treated fairly no matter what they look like or where they come from, who they love or who they pray to."
O'Roark said she appreciated the governor's answer and liked his response.
Other state students asked what kind of school activities Shapiro was involved in, and inquired about the possibility of a four-day school week.
