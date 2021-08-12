WINDBER, Pa. – Comics World in Windber is hosting Free Comic Book Day 2021 from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the store at 1002 Graham Ave.
It is part of an annual event that started in 2002 by a retailer in California to help promote the industry and the then-new feature film market for comic-related films.
More than 2,000 stores participated in the first Free Comic Book Day which is now considered almost a National holiday in the Comic industry.
This year’s Free Comic Book Day titles will include two offerings from Star Wars, a book from the Avengers, Spider-Man and Archie along with titles familiar to video gamers such as Street Fighter and Sonic. Comics World also is selling everything in the store at 25% off.
For more information, log on to pcomicon@gmail.com or www.Facebook.com/ComicsWorldPA.
