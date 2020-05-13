Windber Borough is looking for buyers on a tract of residential land that was home to a Graham Avenue eyesore for years.
Demolition work was awarded in March to level a boarded-up duplex at 710 Graham Ave. – and on Wednesday, the final site clearance work was wrapping up on the property, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
Borough officials spent $9,075 from Windber’s capital improvement fund to clear away the blight.
And Furmanchik said the hope is that council will be able to recoup at least some of that expense this summer.
“Sometimes you have to spend money to take care of this kind of problem. We recognize that,” he said, describing the former building’s condition as a safety issue.
“But, hopefully we’ll be able to get some of it back.”
The property is along a residential section of one of Windber’s busiest corridors, sitting between two homes – which might make it desirable to neighbors, he added.
Borough officials voted Tuesday to seek offers on the property, which they acquired last year.
They plan to open bids at a June 9 meeting.
Tax deadline extended
Much like many other communities across the region, Windber Borough will give property owners until Dec. 31 to pay their property taxes without penalty this year.
Given the COVID-19 hardships many residents are facing, the move is right for 2020, Furmanchik said.
“There are some people who are laid off and still haven’t received their first check yet,” he said.
The move eliminates current-year penalties for 2020 only, he said.
He said as of this week, 74% of the borough’s tax payments have been received.
Office reopening
With Somerset County – just as Cambria, Bedford, Indiana and Blair counties – shifting to a less restrictive yellow phase of coronavirus mitigation, Windber’s borough office will reopen to the public effective May 26.
But masks will remain necessary for those who enter – and some precautions will remain in place, Furmanchik said.
“We’ll be able to conduct 99% of business at the front counter, so office access will be kept limited,” he said.
“Areas where the public will have access inside the front door will be able to be kept wiped down with antiseptic during the day.”
The office’s secondary entrance will be kept locked, with visitors directed to the front door, he said.
Council has been conducting meetings via web-based videoconferencing and teleconference from their homes, with access codes provided to the public to allow residents to participate.
Furmanchik said the borough has not yet decided if any changes to that procedure will be made for the June 9 meeting.
